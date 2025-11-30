 Mumbai News: SEC Orders BMC To Verify And Fix Errors In Draft Voter List, Says Congress
Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said on Saturday that the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has accepted several of the party’s demands regarding discrepancies in the draft electoral rolls and has asked the BMC to take corrective action.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 02:32 AM IST
Congress says SEC has ordered BMC to verify and correct errors in Mumbai’s draft voter list | X - @mlaAminPatel

Mumbai, Nov 29: Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said on Saturday that the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has accepted several of the party’s demands regarding discrepancies in the draft electoral rolls and has asked the BMC to take corrective action.

Congress Flags ‘Voter List Fraud’; SEC Orders Verification and Correction

According to her, the SEC has directed the BMC to verify and rectify the bulk objections submitted by the city Congress after it pointed out large-scale “voter list fraud,” including thousands of voters being moved from one ward to another in the draft rolls.

SEC Meets Civic Officials and Congress Leaders; Orders Corrections After Verification

A Congress delegation had met State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Friday. On Saturday, Waghmare called a meeting of senior civic officials in the presence of Congress leaders and instructed them to correct entries after proper verification, Gaikwad said.

She added that the SEC has also accepted the Congress’ demand to release the list of 11,01,505 duplicated voter names in the draft rolls. The list has now been uploaded on the BMC’s official website and made available at all ward offices for public scrutiny.

Congress Delegation Raises Concerns of Lower Voter Turnout Due to Confusion

The delegation, comprising MLAs Amin Patel and Jyoti Gaikwad, AICC secretary Sachin Sawant and spokesman Sureshchandra Rajhans, apprehended that the confusion might result in a lower percentage of voting.

Amin Patel Says Congress Sought Free, Fair and Transparent Mumbai Elections

MLA Amin Patel, who participated in the meeting, later told media persons that they demanded that elections in Mumbai should be free, fair and transparent.

“There should be no vote theft in elections. Yesterday, we demanded that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation should put the entire list of 11,01,500 votes on its website,” he said.

(With PTI input)

