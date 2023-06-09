 Mumbai News: RPF Of CR Rescues 163 Children in 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' Initiative
Among the 163 children rescued, there were 133 boys and 30 girls, all of whom have been successfully reunited with their parents with the assistance of NGOs such as Childline.

Kamal Mishra
Updated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
Mumbai: In an exemplary display of commitment to child welfare, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway successfully rescued 163 children during the month of May under their dedicated initiative, "Operation Nanhe Farishte." Collaborating with the Government Railway police (GRP) and other frontline railway staff, the RPF ensured the safety and well-being of these vulnerable children.

Among the 163 children rescued, there were 133 boys and 30 girls, all of whom have been successfully reunited with their parents with the assistance of NGOs such as Childline. The remarkable efforts of the RPF personnel from various divisions played a crucial role in this heartwarming achievement.

Contribution by various divisions

The RPF Mumbai division of Central Railway rescued 34 children, comprising 23 boys and 11 girls. Similarly, the Bhusawal division came to the aid of 78 children, including 70 boys and 8 girls, while the Nagpur division rescued 14 children, with 5 boys and 9 girls among them. The Solapur division successfully rescued 4 children, consisting of 2 boys and 2 girls, and the Pune division contributed by rescuing 33 boys.

"These children, who often arrive at railway stations without informing their families due to various reasons such as family disputes, personal issues, or the allure of city life, are diligently identified by the trained RPF personnel. The empathetic RPF staff engages with these children, comprehends their challenges, and provides counseling to facilitate their reunification with their parents," said an official of CR.

"The heartfelt gratitude expressed by numerous parents for this noble service of the Railways stands as a testament to the invaluable impact of the RPF's efforts. The dedication and coordination demonstrated by the RPF, GRP, and other frontline railway staff in rescuing and safeguarding these children reflect the utmost commitment to their well-being and highlight the important role the railway plays in ensuring the safety of its passengers, including the most vulnerable members of society," he said.

