Mumbai News: Revolutionary Vande Bharat Suburban Trains set to transform commuter experience

Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai to undergo trials | File Photos

In a bid to revolutionise the suburban train network and improve commuter experience, railway is gearing up to introduce the highly anticipated Vande Bharat Suburban Trains in Mumbai.

With a focus on efficiency, comfort, and safety, these trains are set to offer a significant upgrade over the existing air-conditioned local trains in the city.

"The first prototype rake of the Vande Bharat Suburban Trains is expected to reach Mumbai within the next two and half years, followed by regular supply thereafter. This ambitious project aims to address the ever-growing demand for reliable and comfortable transportation options in the bustling metropolis" said an official of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

Key features of Vande Bharat Suburban Trains

"One of the key highlights of the Vande Bharat Suburban Trains is the implementation of an automatic door closing system and fully vestibule coaches. These features will facilitate faster boarding and disembarking for passengers, streamlining the commuting process as compared to the existing suburban trains, " the official added.

"The trains promise a jerkless and more comfortable journey, ensuring a smoother ride without sudden movements that can cause discomfort. This enhancement will significantly improve the overall travel experience for passengers," official further added.

Safety and convenience

Safety and convenience are paramount in these state-of-the-art trains. Each Vande Bharat Suburban Train will include air-conditioned vendor compartments at both ends. Apart from that coaches will be earmarked for specific groups such as ladies, physically disabled individuals, and senior citizens, prioritizing their comfort and accessibility.

Passengers will benefit from energy-efficient LED lights, providing a well-lit and eco-friendly environment throughout their journey. Large digital display panels inside the coaches will offer informative infotainment, showcasing enroute stations and indicating door opening sides for seamless transfers.

"The new trains will prioritize safety with an emergency egress system, CCTV surveillance and a passenger talk back system, ensuring a secure commuting experience for all travelers" said Sunil Udasi chief public relations officer of MRVC.

"Aesthetics will also receive a boost, with carefully designed fittings incorporated to enhance the overall look and feel of the coaches. This attention to detail will contribute to a modern and visually appealing train interior" he said.

Tender for the procurement of 238 trains is expected to be floated in mid-June

According to a senior official, the specifications for the Vande Bharat Suburban Trains are currently being finalized, and the tender for the procurement of 238 trains is expected to be floated in mid-June. This significant step forward in Mumbai's suburban rail network aims to cater to the growing needs of commuters, providing them with a more efficient, comfortable, and enjoyable traveling experience.

"As the city's suburban rail network prepares to embrace this technological advancement, the introduction of the Vande Bharat Suburban Trains is expected to revolutionize the way Mumbaikars commute, setting new standards for suburban rail transportation in India's financial capital," he said.

With around 3000 suburban services operated by western and central railway, the local service remains the backbone of the city's public transport system, ensuring convenient and reliable transportation for an average nearly 70 lakh passengers every day.