Mumbai News: Revenue Week Programme Held In Kalyan, Land Allotment Letters Given To 7 Deceased Soldiers Widows

Thane: The Thane district collectorate and the Zilla Sainik Welfare Office on Saturday organised a "Soldiers for you" at Prahlad Keshav Atre Rangmandir in Kalyan. The wives of seven deceased soldiers were given land allotment letters, according to an said an official from Thane collectorate office.

The wives of the late soldiers were identified as Kusum Nandu Taide, Sunita Sumit Rajguru, Supriya Sudhir Ambre, Ujwala Shantaram More, Karnika Rane, Kalyan Nilesh Sangpal, and Priya Mandar Nene.

Official admits delay in land allotment

Addressing the gathering, Thane district collector Ashok Shingare said the fifth edition of the programme was specially meant for former servicemen and their families.

Shingare admitted the delay in land allotment and said, "The widows of seven martyred soldiers were given land allotment letters on the occasion. It is very sad that that there has been a delay in the allotment to families of ex-servicemen."

"The families of martyred soldiers will receive 1.6 hectares land each. These cases were pending since 2019," said district sainik welfare officer Major (Rtd) Pranjal Jadhav.

MLA Ganpatrao Gaikwad, district welfare officer Abhijit Bhande-Patil, deputy collector Ramdas Daund, Vijayanand Sharma, district soldier welfare officer Major (retd) Pranjal Jadhav, district Information officer Manoj Shivaji Sanap, Kalyan tehsildar Jairaj Deshmukh, Ulhasnagar tehsildar Akshay Dhakne, additional tehsildar Kaushal Rani Patil and other dignitaries were present.

Officials celebrate 'Revenue Week'

Shingare further said that the state chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil decided to celebrate "Revenue Week" this year instead of just celebrating Revenue Day. On this occasion, to provide maximum benefits to the needy beneficiaries through the revenue department, in this background, from August 1-7 was celebrated as revenue week in the state and through this government benefits of various revenue departments like various government documents, land orders, Satbara changes are being provided to the needy beneficiaries.

There was a delay in providing government land to veermata/veerpatni. But on the occasion this special programme, the authorities gave this benefit to the families of some ex-servicemen.

Workshop to be organised

The district soldier welfare department and revenue department will organise a workshop together to give scope to the skills of ex-servicemen and their families. It can contribute well in terms of development for the society.

Gajanan Mane, who received the Padma Shri award for the year 2021-22 for his service to leprosy patients, and Lance Havaldar (retd) Sunil Maruti Roman, a Shaurya Chakra winner, have added honour to this platform concluded Shingare.

MLA Ganapatrao Gaikwad said that he has deep respect for the soldiers in his mind and he can never repay the debt of the soldiers who sacrifice."

An information booklet about the schemes provided to ex-servicemen by the government was released by the dignitaries present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Provincial Officer Abhijeet Bhande-Patil handed over a cheque of Rs 3.25 lakh for Flag Day fund collection to Thane district collector Ashok Shingare and district soldier welfare officer Major (retd) Pranjal Jadhav.

The programme was broadcasted live on the Facebook page of the District Information Office.

