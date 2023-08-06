Mumbai News: Police Hunt for Suspect Who Deposited 16 Counterfeit ₹500 Notes At Kalyan Bank | representative pic

Mumbai: The police are on the lookout for an unknown person who allegedly deposited 16 fake Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination in the cash depositing machine of a private bank. The police will be checking the CCTV footage of the bank and the records from the ATM machine to determine the person responsible for the deposit and the time of the incident.

According to the police, the branch manager of the bank, located at Katemanivali Naka in Kalyan (East), filed the complaint. On July 06, around 11 am, while the bank staff were withdrawing cash from the machine and checking it in a note detecting machine, they discovered 16 notes of Rs 500 denominations that were identified as fake.

Case registered

Upon closer inspection, the officials noticed several discrepancies in the fake notes. The seized notes had different and thicker paper compared to genuine notes, differences in the printing of letters, variations in the embossment on the letters, and a discrepancy in the security shade.

Convinced that the notes were counterfeit, the bank staff informed the police and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case under section 489B (using as genuine, forged, or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code.

