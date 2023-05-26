Mumbai News: Renumbering of Dadar railway station platforms soon

Mumbai: One of the busiest railway stations in the city, Dadar is set to undergo a platform renumbering initiative to tackle the confusion caused by identical platform numbers. A senior officer of the Central Railway (CR) has confirmed that both the Western and Central Railways have agreed upon the proposed change, bringing an end to the long-standing confusion faced by commuters.

Frequent confusion especially among outstation passengers

Currently, Dadar station comprises a total of 15 platforms, with seven belonging to the Western Railway (WR) and eight to the Central Railway (CR). However, both sections have platform numbers that start from one, leading to frequent confusion, especially among outstation passengers.

A senior CR official said that while the WR platforms will retain their current 1-7 numbers, the platforms under the CR jurisdiction will be renumbered and start from 8 and end at 15 for a clear distinction. He said the move will streamline the operations.

Dadar is a crucial junction for both WR and CR, with a significant number of trains passing through and originating/destinating. The WR section handles nearly 1,050 trains every day, while CR has around 800 trains. The station witnesses a daily average footfall of around 1.74 lakh on WR and 2.69 lakh in the CR section.

