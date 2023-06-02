Mumbai News: Raj Bhavan receives PNG connection after three decades

Twenty-seven years after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) issued its first Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection in Mumbai, Maharashtra’s first citizen, the state’s Governor, received his connection this week. On Thursday, MGL commenced PNG supply to Raj Bhavan, with the Governor’s bungalow, Jal Bhushan, being the first.

Not all staff quarters, bungalows receiving PNG yet

However, not all the staff quarters and bungalows of officials here have started receiving their PNG supply, which is expected to commence soon. In all, 12 bungalows of senior officials of the Governor’s Secretariat and 198 staff quarters inside and outside the premises will get the supply through an underground pipeline at 100 millibar.

The MGL has laid the medium density polyethylene (MDPE) pipeline for the supply with an approximate length of 3km, out of which 1.5km is on a civic road and about 1.5km inside the Raj Bhavan premises.

Guv's principal secretary on connection

Principal Secretary to the Governor, Santosh Kumar said, “The inauguration of the pipeline network is set to supply directly to the kitchen of Jal Bhushan, along with domestic connections to other bungalows and the staff quarters in and outside the premises.”

MGL has been supplying PNG and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Greater Mumbai and the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It supplies the crucial gas to nearly 22 lakh households and over 4,000 small commercial and industrial establishments. It also supplies CNG to more than nine lakh vehicles that includes more than 3.5 lakh rickshaws, over 60,000 taxis, more than four lakh cars and around 2,600 public buses of different transport undertakings. MGL was incorporated in May 1995 and launched the first PNG connection in 1996-97 when RBI Colony and Postal Colony in Chembur were connected with PNG.

Honour for MGL: MD

“It is an honour for MGL as we set out to meet the domestic PNG needs of the highest office of the State of Maharashtra, Jal Bhushan, inside Raj Bhavan. With this we have reached one of the farthest points of south Mumbai,” said Ashu Shinghal, MGL’s managing director.

