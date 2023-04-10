GAIL announces reduction in PNG, CNG prices | Wikipedia

GAIL Gas Limited is also steering its pricing mechanism in line with the Government of India's guideline to pass on new domestic gas pricing benefits to its customers and has announced a substantial reduction in prices with effect from April 9, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

GAIL Gas Limited has announced a reduction in its Domestic PNG prices by Rs. 7 per SCM in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and Rs. 6 per SCM in all its other Geographical areas. The new effective Domestic PNG Prices is Rs 52.50 per SCM in Dewas, Meerut, Sonipat, Taj Trapezium Zone, Raisen, Mirzapur, Dhanbad, Adityapur and Rourkela and Rs 51.50 per SCM for Bengaluru & Dakshin Kannada.

CNG price reduction

Similarly, CNG Prices are also reduced by Rs 7 per kg in Karnataka GAs and Sonipat and Rs 6 per kg in rest of the GAs and by New CNG Price is Rs 85 per kg for Meerut & Sonipat; Rs 92 per Kg for Dewas, Taj Trapezium Zone & Dehradun; Rs.82.50 per kg for Bengaluru & Dakshin Kannada; Rs 87 per kg for Mirzapur, Rs 91 per kg for Raisen, Dhanbad, Adityapur, Puri and Rourkela.

The new guidelines aim to establish a stable pricing regime for domestic gas consumers while providing sufficient protection to producers from adverse market fluctuations, along with incentives to user industries and the CGD sector. It will accelerate the expansion of CNG & PNG as a preferred fuel, and will also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint.

GAIL Gas Limited operates in 16 geographical areas across the country and is working towards a gas based economy in India.