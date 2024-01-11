Mumbai News: Railway Employees Stage Hunger Strike To Restore Old Pension Scheme

FPJ

Mumbai: Railway employees belonging to the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) participated in a nationwide hunger strike organized by the Joint Forum For Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS). The protest, held at CSMT on Thursday, aimed to push for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

Vivek Shishodia, Divisional Chairman of CRMS, reported that over 200 union members joined the hunger strike from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm at CSMT. He highlighted concerns over the NPS, explaining that it involves investing 10% of the basic salary and DA, along with a contributed 14% from the Centre, in the stock market through pension fund managers. The pension received depends on the market's performance, with no government guarantee. In contrast, the old pension scheme ensured a 50% guarantee of the last basic pay drawn.

Shishodia criticized the government's decision as inhumane, emphasizing the dedication of employees to their organizations. He expressed worries about the well-being of retirees if denied pensions, questioning whether the government is indirectly pushing them to beg on the streets.

A K Dubey, Divisional secretary of CRMS echoed these concerns, stressing the need for the government to retract its new pension policy to safeguard the interests of lakhs of employees. "For many, pensions represent the sole source of revenue in their old age. The railway employees hope that their protest will draw attention to the importance of the OPS and prompt government reconsideration," said Dubey.