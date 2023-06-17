Mumbai News: Punjab Resident Held For Duping Dentist In Maldives Tourism Scam

Representative image

Malabar Hill Police have successfully apprehended Lav Gupta, the accused from Peer Muchala in Punjab, who allegedly deceived a dentist by promising him a lucrative package for a tourism trip to the Maldives.

The arrest was not an easy feat, as the accused frequently changed his voice and utilised different mobile numbers to disguise his identity during phone calls.

Voice modulation

The accused posed as both an employee and owner, employing his expertise in voice modulation to avoid suspicion. To trace his whereabouts, the police meticulously scrutinised his bank account details, which revealed that he hails from Himachal Pradesh. Acting swiftly, the police promptly located and arrested him in Punjab.

It was difficult for the police to arrest the accused as his phone's location data indicated three different states: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. However, the breakthrough came when investigators gathered additional information from his account number, leading to a successful arrest.

During the arrest operation, the police encountered resistance as the accused barricaded himself inside his residence for nearly half an hour. With the help of local villagers, law enforcement managed to gain entry and apprehend the accused.

The victim, a dentist, had transferred the funds to the accused's account via UPI (Unified Payments Interface). However, after the transaction, the accused became unresponsive, prompting the dentist to file a complaint with the police.