Mumbai News: Prominent Figures Join Post-Ganesh Immersion Beach Cleaning Campaign At Juhu

Mumbai: Skill Development Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs, Mangalprabhat Lodha, BMC Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, and Amrita Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, actively participated in a post-Ganesh idol immersion beach cleaning campaign organized by BMC in collaboration with the Divyaj Foundation and Bhamla Foundation at Juhu Beach.

The initiative kicked off early in the morning at Gate Number One of Juhu Chowpatty, where dignitaries and volunteers alike took up brooms to clean the area, setting an example for others to follow suit. Following the festive celebrations, the focus shifted towards efficiently managing and cleaning the waste generated along the coastal areas, contributing to environmental conservation. This annual campaign plays a crucial role in ensuring cleanliness and the proper disposal of waste resulting from the immersion.

Cabinet Minister Lodha remarked, "I've had the privilege of working with Amritaji Fadnavis and the Divyaj Foundation, witnessing their unwavering commitment to social work. Their commendable efforts, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, provided crucial assistance in places like Dharavi and remote parts of Maharashtra. Each year, Amritaji leads a cleanliness campaign after Ganesh immersion. This year's campaign will achieve outstanding environmental work, and I take pride in being part of it."

Numerous dignitaries graced the event with their presence, including Rahul Narvekar, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly; Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Minister of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation; MP Shrikant Shinde; MLA Amit Satam; Iqbal Singh Chahal, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai; Vivek Phansalkar, the Police Commissioner of Mumbai; Amrita Fadnavis; actor Rajkumar Rao; along with other prominent figures from the film industry, representatives of the Bhamla Foundation, and environmentally conscious citizens.