Mumbai News: BMC Implements Rigorous Cleanliness Drives To Keep City Clean

FPJ

Mumbai: BMC is implementing cleanliness drives rigorously in Mumbai. On Thursday, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of wards had paid visits in their respective areas to see the cleanliness. The officers took a review of main roads, internal roads, and gullies.

Fortnight ago, CM Eknath Shinde went to the Mazgaon dock area for a program. While returning back from the area, he saw garbage and debris lying on the corners and roads of the streets. He had then pulled up BMC Commissioner over the uncleanliness.

'Uncleanliness will not be tolerated in Mumbai'

CM Shinde further said " uncleanliness will not be tolerated in Mumbai and the solid waste management department should take this warning seriously" He had directed the BMC commissioner to take action against the errant officers.

BMC workers clean streets | FPJ

Read Also Mumbai's BMC asks wards to carry out cleanliness drive across city

BMC chief directs offices to review cleanliness work

Thereafter, BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal issued directions to all Assistant commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Officers of Solid Waste Management to visit two hours every day in their jurisdiction and review cleanliness work. He also directed them to ensure that cleanliness will happen regularly otherwise action will be taken against them. Commissioner has also directed them to remove posters of banners and hoardings.

According to BMC, all the Deputy commissioners and Assistant commissioners are visiting in their areas for two hours daily. They also check whether instructions given to the employees are being followed or not. Accordingly, officers of D ward comprises Charni Road, Malabar Hill Peddar Road, Goregaon, Bhoiwada, Parel, Dadar-Naigon had paid the visit