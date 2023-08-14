Mumbai News: Prime Minister Selfie Point At CSMT Railway Station Encourages Commuters To Celebrate Startup India

Vijay gohil

In a bid to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, a unique "Prime Minister Selfie Point" created at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station on Monday. This initiative, executed in collaboration with Central Railway and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aims to popularize the Startup India campaign among the masses.

With the theme "Startup India," this selfie point has quickly become a hit among commuters, attracting individuals from all walks of life. The installation is strategically located in the busy suburban concourse of CSMT, which boasts an impressive average daily footfall of over 10 lakh commuters.

The enthusiasm surrounding this initiative is evident, as commuters of all ages are eagerly participating in capturing memorable selfies. One such enthusiast, Shailesh Desai, a 45-year-old resident of Dombivli, expressed his appreciation, stating, "This is a symbol of the new India, where the younger generation is actively contributing to job creation through innovative startups." Desai not only took a selfie but also proudly displayed it as his profile picture on various social media platforms.

It's not just Desai who is captivated by the charm of the Prime Minister Selfie Point. Numerous passengers have been spotted engaging with the installation, each moment captured with a selfie reflecting their support for the startup ecosystem. A security personnel present at CSMT on Monday shared, "While we're not officially tallying the number of selfie-takers, it's clear that the majority of passengers are embracing this initiative and seizing the opportunity to take selfies."

"The selfie point is expected to remain open until August 16, allowing even more individuals to take part in this creative endeavor. As the nation moves forward with a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, this initiative stands as a testament to the growing enthusiasm and optimism within the youth of India," said an officer of Central Railway.