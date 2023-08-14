UP Crime: Man Carrying Daughter On His Shoulder Shot At Point Blank Range, Watch Chilling CCTV Footage

A distressing incident has shaken ShahaJahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a young man, carrying his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter on his shoulder, was shot by a criminal. The video capturing this horrifying event has also surfaced. The footage depicts a young man carrying his daughter on his shoulder when suddenly an armed assailant approaches and shoots him in the head at close range. After the attack, the two culprits, who were waiting on a motorcycle, flee the scene.

This incident took place late on Sunday night in the Babuzai area under the Chauk PS jurisdiction. The sound of the gunshot alerted the victim's family members, who rushed outside. Chaos ensued at the scene, and the severely injured young man was promptly taken to the hospital. His condition remains critical. Thankfully, the child is safe, having suffered only minor injuries.

Watch the video here:

(TW: Visuals could be distressing for some people)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Based on the written complaint, the police have registered a report against three suspects, including the alleged shooter, Tarik. Two of the accused have been apprehended, while efforts are underway to locate the third. It has been revealed that the accused shooter's brother was initially engaged to the same woman who later married the victim. However, their engagement was called off, which infuriated the shooter. Feeling humiliated by the broken engagement, he orchestrated this incident as an act of revenge.

Tariq Had Issued Repeated Threats of Revenge

Shoaib, a resident of Babuzai area, was tragically shot while carrying his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter on his shoulder. Shoaib's uncle provided a statement at the police station, revealing that Shoaib had married Chandni approximately three years ago. Prior to this marriage, Chandni had been engaged to Tariq's brother, who resided in the neighboring Vol area of the Mohalle.

Due to various reasons, Shoaib's parents decided against marrying Chandni to Tariq's brother and instead chose Shoaib. This decision deeply wounded Tariq's pride, considering it an affront to him and his family. Tariq had expressed intentions of seeking revenge for the perceived humiliation multiple times within the community.

Shot in the head from point blank range

Late on Sunday night, Shoaib was walking to a relative's house, with his daughter perched on his shoulder. At that moment, four young men on two motorcycles approached him, stopping just ahead. One of the young men dismounted and came forward on foot, firing a shot at Shoaib's head from close range. Upon being struck, Shoaib collapsed on the spot, and his daughter also fell onto the road.

Following the incident, the group fled the scene on their motorcycles. Shoaib's relatives rushed him to Rajkiya Medical College, from where he was referred to a hospital in Bareilly and subsequently to Delhi for advanced medical attention.

Around 15 years ago, Shoaib had moved to Amritsar in the state of Punjab along with his family. Just two days prior to the incident, Shoaib had returned with his family to participate in family event. Departing from his grandfather's house, Shoaib was on his way to another relative's place with his family for an event. It was during this walk that the tragic incident occurred.

Police looking for the culprits

According to SP Ashok Kumar Meena, a murder case has been filed against three individuals in this matter. "Based on the video evidence, the suspects have been identified. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend them. Their arrest will soon lead to the unraveling of the incident. We have four teams dedicated to this investigation," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)