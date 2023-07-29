Mumbai News: Police Boosts Chabad House Security Amidst Terror Plot Revelations

Chabad House | PTI

Following inputs from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) about alleged surveillance on sensitive locations in Mumbai and Maharashtra, including Chabad House in Colaba, the Mumbai police heightened security measures on Saturday, July 19.

Chabad house was one of the targets during 26/11

Chabad House, which was one of the targets during the infamous 26/11 terror attack, received increased protection as a precautionary measure after the arrest of three suspects in connection with the Al-Sufa terror organisation case. The authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety of the community and thwarting any potential threats.

Maharashtra ATS officials have verified that both the Mumbai Police Commissionerate and the DG office have received comprehensive briefings regarding the situation, resulting in the implementation of increased security measures.

Earlier this month, the Pune police detained three individuals involved in bike theft, though one of them eluded capture. Subsequent investigations unveiled their connection to a terror-related case being handled by the NIA, leading to a reward of RS 5 lakh for their apprehension. Taking charge of the investigation, the Maharashtra ATS discovered compelling evidence at their residences, indicating their purported involvement in plotting terror activities within the state.

Searches in Kondhwa unveil shocking plot

In Kondhwa, the Maharashtra ATS conducted searches and reportedly recovered several items, including laptops, tablets, drones, maps, battery cells, electronic circuits, soldering guns, and black powder suspected to be explosive material. Following the discovery, the ATS invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and arrested two individuals, Mohammed Imran Mohammed Yusuf Khan (23) and Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Yakub Saki (24). Subsequently, based on the information obtained during their interrogation, a third accused, Abdul Kadir (40) from Gondiya, was also arrested for allegedly providing shelter to the previously apprehended suspects.

According to the ATS, these individuals had allegedly been planning terror activities in Pune for the past 15 months. The agency is presently conducting further investigations to ascertain the specifics of their plans and the intended timeframe for execution. In a recent development on Friday, the ATS arrested a fourth accused in the case, who is a resident of Ratnagiri. The authorities continue to work diligently to thwart any potential threats and maintain public safety.

