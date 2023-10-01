Mumbai News: Passengers Of CSMT-Mangaluru Express Stage Protest At Diva Station Over Route Diversion, Rail Services Hit; Video Surfaces |

Mumbai: Passengers of the CSMT - Mangaluru Express caused significant disruptions to railway services on Sunday morning as they staged a protest and blocked the railway tracks, resulting in delays for several trains, including those on the mainline CSMT-Kalyan route.

The agitation arose due to the decision made by railway authorities to divert the CSMT - Mangaluru Express via an alternate route through Kalyan Pune following a goods train derailment near Panvel station. Railway officials attempted to explain to the agitating passengers that the diversion was necessary to avoid further delays, given the ongoing restoration work at Panvel. However, the passengers were adamant about their desire to continue on the proper route.

Rail Line Traffic Disrupted For Almost An Hour

As tensions flared, the CSMT - Mangaluru Express eventually departed from Diva station on its intended route via Panvel around 9.50 am. This incident disrupted mainline train services, affecting the CSMT-Kalyan route from 09.05 am to 09.50 am.

Railway officials have indicated that the restoration work for the goods train derailment near Panvel is ongoing, and further delays may be expected in the affected section.