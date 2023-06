Representative Image | Twitter

A male passenger, identified as Ritesh Sanjaykukar Juneja who was onboard a Vistara flight, arrested on a complaint by the flight crew members. The members heard the man talking about "hijacking" on the phone. The passenger said that he is mentally ill, due to which he had such a conversation on the flight. Sahar Police has registered a case under section 336 and 505(2) of the IPC and is probing the matter.

(This is breaking news. More details and development to follow)