SpiceJet passenger tweets Dubai-Jaipur flight 'hijacked', deplaned and booked at Delhi airport: Report

In yet another controversy surrounding Indian aviation, a passenger onboard a SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Jaipur was deplaned at Delhi airport after he allegedly tweeted about the plane getting "hijacked", according to reports.

29-year-old Moti Singh Rathore was booked under relevant sections of the IPC after the flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport after being diverted from its normal route due to bad weather.

The flight landed in the national capital before 10 am on Wednesday and left the airport before 2 pm.

Rathore took this opportunity to tweet that the flight was hijacked.

He was immediately deplaned with his luggage and handed over to the security officials for legal action. The flight was released after all the checks were done.

