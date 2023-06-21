 Mumbai News: Passenger Onboard BEST Bus Succumbs To Sudden Health Emergency
Mumbai News: Passenger Onboard BEST Bus Succumbs To Sudden Health Emergency

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Anarkat, a 79-year-old individual.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: A passenger on BEST bus route 124 lost his life following a sudden health emergency on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 12:00 noon near Nagpada Bus stop while the bus was heading from Worli bus Depot to Colaba bus Depot.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Anarkat, a 79-year-old individual. Witnesses reported that he experienced severe chest pain while aboard the bus, prompting immediate action from fellow passengers and the bus staff. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the bus driver swiftly coordinated an emergency response.

Cause of death being probed: Official

"With a sense of urgency, Mahesh Anarkat was quickly evacuated from the bus and transported to the nearby J J Hospital for immediate medical attention. Despite the best efforts of the attending medical team , he was declared dead by on duty doctor upon arrival at 12:15 pm" said an official.

"The exact cause of Mahesh Anarkat's sudden health deterioration is currently under investigation. Authorities concerned are working diligently to determine the underlying factors that led to this devastating incident" he said.

The BEST authorities express their condolences to the family and friends of Mahesh Anarkat during this difficult time. 

