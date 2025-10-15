Mumbai News: Parsi Community Fails To Stop Sale Of Sanjan Sanatorium

Sanjan sanatorium near Zoroastrian heritage monument | File Photo

A meeting of Mumbai's Parsi community aimed at preventing the sale of the Sanjan sanatorium to non-Zoroastrians failed after the World Zoroastrian Organisation Trust Funds (WZO), which manages the facility, declined a purchase offer from Dinshaw Mehta, a former chairperson of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP).

The meeting, held on Tuesday at the office of a prominent law firm in Mumbai, saw Mehta offering Rs 2.9 crore to keep the sanatorium within the community. However, the WZO reportedly received higher offers ranging from Rs 12 to 15 crore, leading to the rejection of Mehta’s bid.

Sanatorium Holds Emotional Significance

Mehta expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the historical and emotional importance of the facility. “Sanjan is where our sacred fire was first preserved before it was shifted to Iranshah in Udwada. We want to keep the property within the community,” he said.

The Bai Maneckbai P R Jeejeebhoy Sanatorium consists of a sprawling bungalow and 10,482 square metres of land near the seashore. Despite its significance, the sanatorium has faced financial losses, with only 11% occupancy over the past five years, according to WZO chairman Dinshaw Tamboly.

Community Plans to Challenge Sale

Mehta indicated that he will challenge the sale at the office of the charity commissioner, stressing the community’s desire to retain the facility. “I offered what I felt was fair, even suggesting an annual payment of Rs 5 lakh to maintain the sanatorium. That was not accepted. The matter will not end here,” he added.

Tamboly, meanwhile, declined to comment, describing the meeting as a “without prejudice” discussion.