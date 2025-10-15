 Mumbai News: Parsi Community Fails To Stop Sale Of Sanjan Sanatorium
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Parsi Community Fails To Stop Sale Of Sanjan Sanatorium

Mumbai News: Parsi Community Fails To Stop Sale Of Sanjan Sanatorium

The meeting, held on Tuesday at the office of a prominent law firm in Mumbai, saw Mehta offering Rs 2.9 crore to keep the sanatorium within the community. However, the WZO reportedly received higher offers ranging from Rs 12 to 15 crore, leading to the rejection of Mehta’s bid.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Sanjan sanatorium near Zoroastrian heritage monument | File Photo

A meeting of Mumbai's Parsi community aimed at preventing the sale of the Sanjan sanatorium to non-Zoroastrians failed after the World Zoroastrian Organisation Trust Funds (WZO), which manages the facility, declined a purchase offer from Dinshaw Mehta, a former chairperson of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP).

The meeting, held on Tuesday at the office of a prominent law firm in Mumbai, saw Mehta offering Rs 2.9 crore to keep the sanatorium within the community. However, the WZO reportedly received higher offers ranging from Rs 12 to 15 crore, leading to the rejection of Mehta’s bid.

Sanatorium Holds Emotional Significance

Mehta expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the historical and emotional importance of the facility. “Sanjan is where our sacred fire was first preserved before it was shifted to Iranshah in Udwada. We want to keep the property within the community,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months
Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months

The Bai Maneckbai P R Jeejeebhoy Sanatorium consists of a sprawling bungalow and 10,482 square metres of land near the seashore. Despite its significance, the sanatorium has faced financial losses, with only 11% occupancy over the past five years, according to WZO chairman Dinshaw Tamboly.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Nearly 1,700 Slums Near Ghatkopar To Be Cleared By December For Eastern Freeway...
article-image

Community Plans to Challenge Sale

Mehta indicated that he will challenge the sale at the office of the charity commissioner, stressing the community’s desire to retain the facility. “I offered what I felt was fair, even suggesting an annual payment of Rs 5 lakh to maintain the sanatorium. That was not accepted. The matter will not end here,” he added.

Tamboly, meanwhile, declined to comment, describing the meeting as a “without prejudice” discussion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case

Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case

Torres Fraud Case: Special MPID Court Rejects Bail Of 3 Accused, Citing Investor Money Recovery...

Torres Fraud Case: Special MPID Court Rejects Bail Of 3 Accused, Citing Investor Money Recovery...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 26-Year-Old Actress Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh In Online Scam; FIR Registered At...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 26-Year-Old Actress Duped Of ₹6.5 Lakh In Online Scam; FIR Registered At...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 41-Year-Old Accused In ₹46 Crore MHADA Redevelopment Fraud Case...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 41-Year-Old Accused In ₹46 Crore MHADA Redevelopment Fraud Case...

Mumbai News: City’s First Seafood Plaza At Mahim Koliwada Reopens After 6-Month Closure Due To...

Mumbai News: City’s First Seafood Plaza At Mahim Koliwada Reopens After 6-Month Closure Due To...