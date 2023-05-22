Mumbai News: Parel TT flyover to shut for 5 months for repair works

Parel TT flyover bridge | Twitter

Owing to the repair work undertaken by the BMC, the entry of two-wheelers and heavy vehicles has been prohibited from June 1 onwards on the Parel TT flyover. Only light vehicles will have access to the flyover till October. Also, height barriers will be installed to avoid mishaps.

Potholes increase on flyover every monsoon due to heavy vehicles

The flyover is a prominent connector between the south and central regions of the city. It has been observed that due to the heavy vehicles, the number of potholes increases on the flyover every monsoon. To avoid the inconvenience, the traffic police has requested the civic authorities to take measures to strengthen the flyover.

Vehicles taller than 2.5 metres will not be allowed: Official

“Currently, the expansion joint portion of the bridge is not suitable for traffic. We have received a no objection certificate from traffic police, allowing us to carry out the works. A height barrier will be installed before the Parel TT flyover by May 31 to prevent entry of heavy vehicles. Vehicles with a height of more than 2.5 metres will not be allowed,” said an official of the bridge department. Currently, the repair work is being carried out only during the night hours to avoid inconvenience to motorists.

Flyover will be shut post-monsoon too for strengthening

The flyover will be shut again post monsoon for carrying out the bridge strengthening at a cost of Rs18 crore. The work order has been issued for the project which will take six months. Heavy vehicles will be allowed after the strengthening work gets completed, said Sanjay Koundanyapure, chief engineer of the bridge department. However, commuting hassles will be reduced to an extent as the Delisle Bridge in Lower Parel will open soon.