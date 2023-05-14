Mumbai: Parel TT flyover bridge shut till May 20 for repair works

Parel TT flyover bridge | Twitter

Owing to repair works undertaken by the BMC, the Parel TT flyover bridge will remain shut from 11pm to 6am till May 20, said the Mumbai traffic police. A notification in this regards was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police (South) Gaurav Singh.

Located near Dadar, the bridge is a prominent connector for the south and central regions of the city. The traffic authorities have suggested two alternative routes for motorists. The northbound traffic moving towards Dadar TT and Dr BA Road will be diverted to the slip roads of the Parel TT bridge and Hindmata bridge. Similarly, the southbound traffic moving towards Byculla, Dr BA Road will also go through the same slip roads.

As the closure time doesn't clash with peak hours in night and morning, there is less possibility of traffic getting affected, said authorities, adding that additional traffic cops have been deployed at the bridge for better traffic management and assistance for commuters.