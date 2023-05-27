Mumbai News: Over 2,000 legislators from 18 states to meet next month in city for NLC Bharat event

Dr Neelam Gorhe | File Photo

Mumbai: More than 2,000 members of the legislature from 18 states across India will convene at the National Legislators’ Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) next month in Mumbai, Dr Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council has said.

NLC Bharat, organised by the MIT School of Government in Pune, is scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17, 2023, at the Jio Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The conference is being held in collaboration with the legislatures from all states while Maharashtra legislature too is supporting the conference, Dr Gorhe said.

Conference will be centered on the core concept of nation building

Rahul Karad, convenor of NLC Bharat and founder of MIT-SOG, said that the conference will be centered on the core concept of nation building, national integration and sustainable development and that there will be 40 parallel sessions and round-table conferences held as part of the event. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Dr Meera Kumar, Shivraj Patil and the current Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are the patrons for the conference.

In-depth discussions on various social issues

The conference will feature in-depth discussions on various important topics, including stress management in public life, the tools and implications of sustainable development, welfare schemes focusing on uplifting the underprivileged, the adoption of technology for economic welfare, and the significance of appreciative legislation.

Subjects related to developing one's constituency will be discussed

Other noteworthy subjects that will be explored during the event include achieving work-life balance as a key to success, the art and skill of developing one's constituency, building a positive image through effective tools and techniques, meeting legislative performance expectations, and fostering collaboration between bureaucrats and MLAs for social welfare, he added.

Speaker of Maharashtra legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar and former Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar appealed members of Maharashtra legislature to attend the conference.