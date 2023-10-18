Mumbai News: Only 43 Out Of 60 Planned Automatic Weather Stations Set Up In City By BMC So Far

Mumbai News: Only 43 Out Of 60 Weather Stations Installed | representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: This monsoon, the BMC had planned to install 60 additional automatic weather stations (AWS) across Mumbai. However, only 43 were set up and 17 are underway due to technical difficulties and security reasons. These weather stations will collect information on rainfall, temperature, humidity as well and the speed and direction of wind.

The collated data will be available on the civic disaster management portal and updated every 15 minutes. This will help citizens to plan their activities accordingly during the next monsoon.

NCCR recommends installations of AWS

The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) recommended the installation of 97 additional AWS throughout the city, to obtain an accurate local date of rainfall. Due to cost and security issues, the civic authority decided to install only 60 AWS. The installation work started at locations such as schools, residential societies, hospitals, etc.

However, the BMC could complete the installation of 43 by this monsoon, which is yet to be activated. Out of the remaining 17, the civic body had to locate four AWS. The installation cost of each AWS is up to ₹7 lakh. The contractor will also have to maintain the AWS as well as the disaster management portal for three years.

Weather stations at every 4km

The weather stations will be installed at a distance of every four sq km, which will update the citizens with micro-level information. The rainfall data collected through AWS will also help the BMC to send warnings to citizens besides strategically preparing and implementing disaster plans during heavy rainfall.

Currently, there are 60 AWS installed at civic ward offices or at fire brigade stations in the city. These weather stations are connected to a central server located at the Worli data centre of the civic body. The gathered information will be updated on dm.mcgm.gov.in.

Statistics

BMC planned 60 additional AWS for Mumbai this monsoon

Only 43 were set up due to technical and security issues

17 still in progress

NCCR recommended 97 more stations

Each installation costs ₹7 lakh

AWS will be placed every four sq km

60 AWS connected to a central server at the Worli data center, providing data accessible on dm.mcgm.gov.in

