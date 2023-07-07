Mumbai News: One Railway Employee Dead, Another Injured After Being Struck By Speeding Train Near Kasara

Deceased Sarvesh Kumar |

In a devastating incident that unfolded on Friday late evening, one railway employee died, while another was injured after being struck by a speeding train.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.20 pm on the Down line between Umbarmali and Kasara stations. The deceased has beenidentified as Sarvesh Kumar, who joined Central Railways last month as a assistant signal maintainer.

Injured person has been identified as Umesh Singh.

He is being treated in the nearby hospital. He is out of danger.

According to sources, this incident not related to any type of maintenance work or schedule block.

"Both employees were unable to identify the notice the oncoming train, resulting in a fatal collision," said an official of CR.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said , "One railway employee has passed away and one is injured. The mishap has not happened during any track maintenance work or block.

It's due to the negligence of staff. They had not seen the train coming," he said.

