4 Central Railway employees felicitated with General Manager's Safety Award

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway gave away ‘The General Manager’s Safety Award’ to 4 Central Railway employees i.e. 1 each from Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur and Solapur divisions. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during May-June 2023 in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on July 5, 2023.

Mumbai Division

Sunil Patil, Pointsman, Nerul while on duty on 07.06.2023 at 07.27 hrs received information that the OHE wire was broken and S&T Junction Box has caught fire near siding no. 2 at Jui Nagar end. Taking swift action by reaching at the spot using fire extinguisher he put out the fire and prevented it from spreading thus avoiding serious damage to Railways.

Bhusawal Division

Ramesh Sakharam, Track Maintainer, Badnera, while on duty on 22.05.2023 noticed a rail fracture at point 121 of Badnera Yard and acted swiftly by stopping an approaching goods train by showing red signal and departed the train after necessary action thus averting a serious accident.

Nagpur Division

Ganesh Yuvane, Keyman, Dhamangaon, while on patrolling duty between Dhamangaon-Depori on 13.05.2023 red signaled Train No 22846 after noticing Hot Axle of a coach. Informed all concerned when the train didn’t stop and finally brought it to halt after disconnecting OHE supply and appropriate action was taken thus averting a potentially serious accident.

Solapur Division

Vaibhav Sharma, Assistant Loco Pilot, Kurduvadi, of goods train on 11.06.2023 went to check the under truck of the loco. During the scanning of the aqualising beam no. 1 outer helical ring was found broken and informed the concerned, after thorough investigation in time and correcting the error found a potentially serious accident was averted.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operation Manager, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Maninder Uppal, Principal Chief Safety Officer, and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.