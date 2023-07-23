Mumbai News: One Held From Gujarat For Listing Woman As Escort

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was arrested from Gujarat for the second time for allegedly uploading a woman's photograph and her contact number in an escort service group on WhatsApp, said the Vile Parle police. Earlier, the Juhu police had arrested Ashish Chavda for a similar offence and he was subsequently released on bail. In the latest case, the woman approached the police after getting several calls, seeking sexual services. After receiving her complaint, the police tracked down Chavda in Rajkot, Gujarat.

