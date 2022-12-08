e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Looking for escort service, man finds blackmailer

Mumbai: Looking for escort service, man finds blackmailer

The woman con uploaded the 33-year-old's morphed obscene photograph on an escort website

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 02:16 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A 33-year-old Dombivali resident's libido turned out to be a harrowing experience for him. Browsing for escort service, he came into a woman's contact who later started threatening him and ultimately posted his morphed obscene photograph on an escort website.

According to the Vishnu Nagar police, the complainant was virtually looking for the service last month when he found the woman's mobile number. The man then asked her to send him photographs of some 'escorts' on his phone. She complied with the demand only to blackmail the man.

The woman asked for money while threatening to obscenely morph the complainant's WhatsApp DP and upload it on the escort website, said the police. Initially, the man didn't take the threats seriously but he realised the issue's gravity when he received his morphed photo on WhatsApp from an unknown number on Nov 22. The man then lodged a police complaint.

Thane: Woman jumps off 7th floor with 5-yr-old son

Mumbai: Mahim dargah lane to remain shut for traffic

Mumbai: Woman loses Rs16k to burger fraud

Mumbai: Fully vestibule AC local to be in service soon

Mumbai: Bombay High Court's warning to BMC on open manholes

