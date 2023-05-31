Mumbai News: Nitin Jamdar to be acting chief justice of Bombay HC

Justice Nitin Jamdar |

The Union government on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justice Nitin Jamdar as Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court from May 31. Chief Justice RD Dhanuka, who was sworn in as the CJ on May 28, will retire today. He had the shortest tenure of three days as CJ.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, Judge of Bombay High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from May 31, 2023 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court on May 30, 2023,” the notification read.

Justice Jamdar: An alumnus of Govt Law College

Justice Jamdar was born on January 10, 1964, in Solapur into a family of lawyers. He received education in schools across Maharashtra, obtained degrees in commerce and law from Sydenham Commerce College and Government Law College, Mumbai.

As a lawyer in Bombay HC, he practised in diverse fields, primarily in administrative and constitutional law. He represented various public bodies, including zilla parishads, municipal councils, municipal corporations and universities. He also represented the Bar Council of India and the High Court administration and was senior standing counsel for the Union of India.

Appointed as HC judge in 2012

He was appointed as a judge of the HC on January 23, 2012.

Justice SV Gangapurwala had served as acting chief justice of the HC for over five months from December 2022, after elevation of then CJ Dipankar Datta to the Supreme Court. Justice Gangapurwala was sworn in as chief justice of the Madras High Court on Sunday, May 28.

Following retirement of Justice Dhanuka and elevation of Justice Gangapurwala, the HC will function with 63 judges – 40 permanent and 23 additional – as against the sanctioned strength of 94.