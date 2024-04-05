Mumbai News: New Traffic Diversion And Parking For MNS's Padwa Melawa In Shivaji Park; Check Details Here

X/@ANI

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has arranged Padwa Melawa on April 9, and a huge crowd is expected to travel via the Western Express Highway and the Eastern Express Highway towards Dadar’s Shivaji Park with their vehicle. Hence, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued new travel restrictions and arrangements along with parking facilities to avoid traffic jams in all the routes.



Seven roads will be made into a no-parking zone, which are: S.V.S Road - from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank junction, Keluskar Road - south and north bound, M.B Raut Marg, Pandurang Naik Marg (road no. 5), Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg - from Shivaji Park Gate no. 4 up to Shitaladevi Temple Junction) and N.C Kelkar Marg - from Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple junction - all in Dadar.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC conducts Baal Melawa in association with Aditya Birla Group



According to traffic officials, four routes will be regulated, and only if needed, traffic will be diverted to alternate routes.

The said four routes and their alternate routes are: S.V.S Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank Junction and the alternate route is from Siddhivinayak Junction up to S.K Bole Road - Agar Bazar - Portuguese Church - left turn to Gokhale Road towards L.J Road.

From Raja Badhe Chowk Junction up to Keluskar Road (north) junction, if traffic movement remains slow, it will be diverted to L.J Road - Gokhale Road - Steelman Junction - right turn towards S.V.S Road.

The third route is from Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg from its junction on Pandurang Naik Road for southbound traffic. The alternate road is from Raja Badhe Junction towards L.J Road.

From Gadkari Chowk junction up to Keluskar Road - north and south bound is likely to be crowded with heavy traffic pouring in, hence, motorists are suggested to use M.B Raut Marg instead.

Instructions for participants of Padwa Melawa

Vehicles coming from various areas shall drop the participants at the specific alignment points and proceed for parking at designated places.

For the ones coming from the western and north suburbs through Western Express Highway, the participants shall be dropped on the Senapati Bapat road between Matunga Railway station to Ruparel College - then proceed for parking at Mahim Reti Bandar, India Bulls Finance Centre PPL Parking, Kamagar Stadium, and on Senapati Bapat Road. Light motor vehicles can be parked at Kohinoor PPL Parking.

Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi Mumbai, via Eastern Express Highway are to alight near Dadar T.T Circle, and proceed towards Five Gardens in Matunga and RAK. 4 roads for parking.

Vehicles coming from South Mumbai via Veer Savarkar Road shall alight the participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and proceed for parking at India Bulls Finance Centre PPL Parking, Appasaheb Marathe Marg. Similarly, vehicles coming via Dr B.A Road shall drop the participants at Dadar TT Circle and follow the parking spots at Five Gardens in Matunga or RAK 4 roads.

Parking

Parking places for vehicles coming for the function are Senapati Bapat Marg - Mahim and Dadar. Kamagar Stadium at Senapati Bapat Marg, India Bull Finance Centre PPL Parking at Elphinstone Road, Kohinoor PPL Parking at Shivaji Park, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Periphery of Five Gardens in Matunga, Reti Bandra at Mahim and RAK 4 roads.