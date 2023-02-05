Navi Mumbai: PMC conducts Baal Melawa in association with Aditya Birla Group |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in association with the Aditya Birla Group conducted Baal Melawa (Children Gathering) at 11 civic schools under the guidance of civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh. Administration Officer Kirti Mahajan was the catalyst in executing the event.

Various activities were conducted during the children's meeting with the aim of creating a pleasant education system among the students, teachers and parents. 'In the Fun with Drawing activity, the children created a picture by adding the numbers and filled the same with different colours.'

Children were involved in many art and craft activities

In the activity 'Mukhouton ki Duniya', the children made masks of different cartoons and filled them with their favorite colours. Also, in the activity 'Rango Ki Duniya', they presented their art through the art of Warli, which is the identity of Maharashtra, on hand handkerchiefs. Similarly, in 'Thumb Painting', different shapes and pictures were created from it.

All the teachers of Birla Group, Trishna Chopde, Seema Rangele, Arya Nasre, Saroj Sardar, Sonali Patil, Sapna Patil, Aarti Badgujar, Farida Satane, Neha Sonde and Bhimkirtiraj Soape, with the help of the Principal and all the teachers, successfully conducted the children's melava.

All-round development of students was developed through art on the occasion of this children's fair. The satisfaction and enthusiasm on the faces of the students was an acknowledgment of the success of the meeting.