Mumbai News: Mother Bravely Foils Kidnapping Attempt Of 3-Yr-Old Daughter By Sweeper In Bandra; Accused Arrested

An attempt to kidnap a three-year-old girl who was playing with her sisters at Jogger's Park in Bandra was foiled by her mother with the help of local people. Bandra Police have arrested sweeper Pawan Kumar Gaur. The police officer said that he committed this crime under the influence of alcohol. He has been arrested in kidnapping cases.

According to the Bandra Police, Sameena Farooq Ansari is a resident of Baiganwadi, Govandi, and lives with her husband and four daughters and one son. She works as a house help in Dhawalganga Building, Bandra. She came to work on Sunday with her three daughters. She didn't have much work at this time, so she took her three daughters to the nearby Joggers Park. She had left for her job, leaving the girls to play there.

Accused took away the 3-year-old on pretext of giving her chocolate

When she returned to the park at 5 pm, she saw that two daughters named Tabsoom and Tauseem were playing there, but three-year-old Shaina was nowhere to be seen. So when she asked her two daughters about Shaina, they told her that a person had come there and had taken Shaina with him on the pretext of giving her chocolate.

As soon as she learned that someone had taken Shaina away, she started searching for Shaina, and then she saw a man coming out of Jogger's Park with her daughter. She screamed, and with the help of the people present there, caught Pawan Kumar. She gave this information to the police after taking custody of Shaina from him.

Accused is a resident of Andheri

As soon as the information was received, Bandra police reached the spot and brought Pawan Kumar Gaur to the police station. He told the police that he is a sweeper and lives on the footpath of Ganesh temple in Andheri.

The police officer said that when he was questioned about the girl's abduction, he did not answer the police properly. On the complaint of Sameena Ansari, the police registered a case of kidnapping against Gaur and arrested him.

Investigation revealed that he kidnapped the girl while under the influence of alcohol and lured her with chocolate to keep her quiet.