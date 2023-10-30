 Mumbai Crime: Youth Beaten To Death While Observing Card Game, Accused Arrested
The victim was asked to leave the place and when he did not comply to the same, he was beaten up brutally.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: Youth Beaten To Death While Observing Card Game, Accused Arrested | Representational pic

Mumbai: A 46-year-old man has been arrested by the RCF police for allegedly murdering a youth in his locality. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the victim was observing a group of people playing cards on the road in Chembur. The victim was asked to leave the place and when he did not comply to the same, he was beaten up brutally.

The accused, identified as Jalaluddin Fariuddin Shah, resides in Vishnunagar, Chembur, and works as a security guard. According to officials at RCF police station, Shah had been released from jail just a month ago after serving an eight-year sentence in a jail in Jammu Kashmir for a drug-related case under the NDPS act.

The brutal attack

The accused was returning home after his night shift when he noticed the victim, Afzal Shaikh alias Manoj, standing and watching some of Shah's friends playing cards. Manoj was accompanied by some of his friends at the time of the incident. The location where Afzal was standing was the spot where they consume drugs and play cards. The people he was observing were Shah's friends.

Shah questioned Afzal about why he was loitering around and instructed him to go home. However, Afzal refused to comply, after which Shah began to attack him. "The accused punched the victim's stomach and thrust his chest twice, after which he fell to the ground. The postmortem report is yet to arrive, but prima facie, Afzal may have been hit on his skull, causing shock and injury. The punch to his stomach also caused internal injury to his liver; this collectively could be the cause of death. It will be clear once the postmortem report is available," said a police officer.

Accused was high on drugs at the time of attack

Shah had consumed drugs when he committed the crime, added the police officer. The victim's brother filed a complaint against Shah, leading to his arrest by the police on Monday morning. A murder case has been registered against Shah, and he was presented in court, where he was remanded to police custody.

