UP: 4 Students, Driver Killed In Collision Between School Van, Bus In Budaun

School van carrying students | File Image (Representational Pic)

Budaun: Four children and the driver were killed and 16 others injured in a collision between a school van and bus here on Monday, an official said. District Magistrate Badaun Manoj Kumar said a head-on collision took place between a Maruti van of SRPS English Medium School Gautra and a school bus of Satyadev Inter College Jawahar Nagla at around 8 am near Naviganj village.

Van driver Omendra (28), students Khushi (6), Parul (9), Harshit (9) and one other who is yet to be identified died in the accident, the official said. Those among injured students, six are in critical condition and have been admitted to the district hospital and Government Medical College, the DM said.

According to eyewitnesses, about 20 school students were travelling in the van and the vehicle went out of control because of a pothole on the road and collided with the school bus, Kumar said. Further investigations are on, he said.