Mumbai News: Morbe Dam Fills Upto 90%, Catchment Area Sees 2674 mm Rainfall So Far

Morbe dam located in Navi Mumbai | File

The Morbe Dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has filled up to 89.93 per cent and the civic body expects that a few good rainfalls will help the dam to overflow this year. The catchment area of the dam has already received over 2674 mm of rainfall and the requirement to overflow is 3250 mm of rainfall. The dam last overflowed in 2021.

As per the data available with NMMC, in the last 15 days, the catchment areas of the dam received around 1500 mm of rainfall. The dam, which is in Khalapur in the Raigad district, supplies water to the city.

Despite the late arrival of the monsoon and the usable content of water dipping to around 30 per cent in the dam, heavy rainfall during July brought cheer to Navi Mumbaikars.

According to an official from Morbe Dam, the catchment area has received good rainfall so far. “With almost two months left of monsoon to go, the dam is expected to be filled to its capacity,” said the official.

The total storage capacity of Morbe Dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of August 01, the storage was 171.668 MCM, which is 89.83% of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the level is at 85.99 meters,” said the official.

Read Also Morbe Dam Fills Upto 86% As Catchment Area Receives 2644 mm Rainfall In 2 Months

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)