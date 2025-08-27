Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon

MLA Raees Shaikh |

Muslim cemetery trusts have complained about problems arising due to rainwater accumulation in the burial grounds in Mumbai during funerals.

Member of Legislative Assembly, Raees Sheikh, has written to the municipal commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, about the problem during rains.

Shaikh said that various cemeteries in Mumbai are experiencing severe waterlogging during the monsoon season, creating inconvenience to mourners. "Due to this, relatives as well as grave diggers are facing extreme difficulties while performing the last rites, and it is often difficult to perform the burial ceremony on time," said Shaikh who specifically named Narialwadi cemetery, Mazgaon; Bada Kabrastan, Marine Lines; Deonar cemetery in Govandi; and Rafi Nagar cemetery, Govandi.

Shaikh urged the BMC to take permanent and effective measures for drainage system, water pumping system and cleanliness to prevent rainwater from accumulating in the above cemeteries.