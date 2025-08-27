 Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon

Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon

Member of Legislative Assembly, Raees Sheikh, has written to the municipal commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, about the problem during rains.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 07:19 AM IST
article-image
MLA Raees Shaikh |

Muslim cemetery trusts have complained about problems arising due to rainwater accumulation in the burial grounds in Mumbai during funerals.

Member of Legislative Assembly, Raees Sheikh, has written to the municipal commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, about the problem during rains.

Shaikh said that various cemeteries in Mumbai are experiencing severe waterlogging during the monsoon season, creating inconvenience to mourners. "Due to this, relatives as well as grave diggers are facing extreme difficulties while performing the last rites, and it is often difficult to perform the burial ceremony on time," said Shaikh who specifically named Narialwadi cemetery, Mazgaon; Bada Kabrastan, Marine Lines; Deonar cemetery in Govandi; and Rafi Nagar cemetery, Govandi.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud:40-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹2.9 Lakh n Share Market Scam Via Fake Motilal Oswal...
article-image

Shaikh urged the BMC to take permanent and effective measures for drainage system, water pumping system and cleanliness to prevent rainwater from accumulating in the above cemeteries. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon
Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon
Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft Statue
Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft Statue
Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers
Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Eco-Friendly Pandals Lead With Green Innovations And Safety Measures
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Eco-Friendly Pandals Lead With Green Innovations And Safety Measures

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon

Mumbai News: MLA Raees Shaikh Urges BMC To Fix Waterlogging In Muslim Cemeteries During Monsoon

Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Andhericha Raja Marks 60th Year With Sarangpur Hanuman Temple Replica And 32-ft...

Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers

Raigad Collector Makes Police Reporting Mandatory For Old Vehicle Dealers

Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Eco-Friendly Pandals Lead With Green Innovations And Safety Measures

Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Eco-Friendly Pandals Lead With Green Innovations And Safety Measures

Girgaon’s Oldest Community Ganeshotsav Marks 133 Years, Upholds 1935 Constitution

Girgaon’s Oldest Community Ganeshotsav Marks 133 Years, Upholds 1935 Constitution