Mumbai News: MHB Police Apprehend 4 Suspects for Embezzling, Selling Construction Materials Worth ₹13 Lakh

Mumbai: The MHB police in Mumbai have arrested four individuals on charges of embezzling construction materials valued at ₹13 lakh and selling them in various locations and states. According to the police, Imran Attar (29), a businessman dealing in construction materials residing in Kandivali East, loaded the materials onto a truck on October 21st.

The truck, driven by Gulrej Ahmad (23), departed towards Baner in Pune from the Navigation area in Dahisar West. Ahmad unloaded the materials at an undisclosed location and abandoned the truck at the Kalmboli Highway parking in Panvel. Following the incident, Attar filed a case under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 411 (possession of stolen property), and 34 (act done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Using the truck's GPS data, which showed the vehicle's route through Mandala, Mankhurd, and Ghatkopar Link Road, the police apprehended the suspects after analysing nearly 12 hours of CCTV footage. The police successfully recovered 100% of the embezzled construction materials, primarily iron rods, valued at ₹13 lakh.

4 accused | FPJ

The accused individuals were identified as Abdul Qureshi (37), a driver from Gowandi; Sher Ali Shaikh (29), a scrap businessman from Gowandi; Mohammad Shaikh (27), a scrap businessman from Gowandi; and Mushtaq Shaikh (38), a scrap businessman from Mumbra.

The arrest operation was carried out by Police Inspector Sachin Shinde, Assistant Police Inspector Dr. Deepak Hinde, and their teams under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sudheer Kudalkar of MHB police station.