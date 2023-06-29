Madhya Pradesh: Seventh Accused Held For Embezzlement Of TWD Funds | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lalbagh police have nabbed another accused involved in the infamous welfare funds scam at the Tribal Welfare Department, Burhanpur on Thursday. Seven accused have been arrested in the case so far.

Lalbagh police have been regularly nabbing accused involved in the embezzlement of government funds at the Tribal Welfare Department. Under the direction of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, police have nabbed the seventh accused named Prakash Mahajan (60), of Khaknar Kalan.

The accused in association with the accounts branch in-charge Narayan Patil embezzled government funds amounting to over Rs 26.5 lakh and bought 2 acres of property near Sai temple in Khaknar Kalan in 2014.

Fearing police action, the accused sold the said property to a Baba named Girish Chokde (resident of Sanawad town) in 2022. Baba runs a trust in Sanawad in the name of Swami Sukriti Education and Social Welfare Committee.

Patil also transferred around Rs 16 lakh into Chokde’s and his trust through Narmada Jhabua Gramin Bank. Police have also seized around Rs 15 lakh from Patil and issued a notice to Baba Girish Chokde, seeking documents and information about the said transaction. Further probe is underway in the case.