Burhanpur embezzlement case: Properties of 3 absconding accused to be attached

Pixabay

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major action against misuse of Govt funds, the properties of three absconding criminals involved in the case of embezzlement of government funds of district hospital will now be attached.

Suryakant alias Anand Dixit, Dr Gopal Devkar and Vinod More are wanted in cases of embezzlement of over Rs 12 crore government funds of the district hospital in Burhanpur. Earlier, superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha had announced cash rewards of Rs 5,000 each for providing information leading to the arrest of these three accused. With the announcement of cash rewards on criminals, the process of attachment of property started.

So far, police have booked 16 people in the case and arrested 13 of them while these other three accused are on the run. Vinod More, former district president of a Congress body has been named as an accused in the scam as he received Rs 8.70 lakh by blackmailing RMO Dr Prateek Navlakhe. More than a dozen cases have already been registered against him. Suryakant started a fraudulent company named MaaKripa and opened their joint accounts with his wife through which the money was embezzled.

Gopal Devkar, a journalist, opened fraudulent companies and withdrew amounts worth over lakhs from hospital funds.