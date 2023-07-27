Mumbai News: Metro Line 2B Work 51% Complete |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro line 2B that will criss-cross the areas between Andheri West – Bandra – Chembur – Mankhurd is 51.63% complete.

As per the project update received from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), construction of pier cap is 54% through. The entire Metro 2B or Yellow line stretches 23.64 km. Earlier this year, it’s first phase – 2A between Dahisar East and Andheri West was commissioned for passenger operations.

Monsoon season progress

“The team has been successful in erecting 33 piers and 23 pier caps during the monsoon months of June and July and so far 450 out of 839 pier caps have been completed. At present, 51.63% physical progress of Mumbai Metro 2B has been completed and all works are in progress despite the intense monsoon we are faced with,” said an MMRDA official.

“In challenging weather conditions like heavy rains, the metro team is carrying out all the metro works at a remarkable speed. These works are progressing by ensuring safety during piling, pile cap, pillar concreting and pier cap works while solving traffic problems. MMRDA is committed to the development of Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

During the heavy rainfall days, the ridership on Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 (Dahisar East to Gundavali) has been exceeding over 2 lakh daily. On July 19, the highest ridership of 2.14 lakh was registered. A total of 253 services are operated daily to ferry Mumbaikars in the western suburbs.