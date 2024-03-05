Mumbai News: Man Mowed Down By Rashly-Driven Tempo On Western Express Highway

Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 51-year-old man was mowed down by a rashly-driven tempo, while he was riding along with his employee on the Western Express Highway (WEH) on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Shivkumar Singh, a resident of Kandivali East, who ran a security service firm.

According to the Dahisar police, the mishap occurred at around 11.45pm when Singh along with his employee, who was riding pillion, reached Dahisar checkpoint. Suddenly, a speeding tempo (MH 47 AS 9880) changed its direction towards the left, ramming into the scooter from behind.

The tempo's rear wheel drove over Singh's head, resulting in a severe head injury, while his employee sustained a minor stomach injury because he was flung far away from the road. Locals helped the duo reach a Mira Road hospital where the doctors declared Singh dead.

Tempo Driver Booked By Police

Meanwhile, onlookers handed over tempo driver Iftikhar Shaikh to the police. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life).

Past Accidents Of Rashing Driving By Tempo Drivers On WEH

48-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly mowing down two people who were travelling on a motorcycle.

The accused was identified as Jitendra Singh, a Mankhurd West resident who was driving the truck associated with Indian Oil.

FIR registered Against Truck Driver

According to the FIR, the fatal mishap took place on November 11 at around 5 pm when Shyam Tekale, 55, and his friend Dharmraj Kure, 53, set out from their Bandra homes to buy firecrackers. The speeding truck, bearing registration number MH 04 HD 6175, rammed into their motorcycle near the Agripada bus stop on the Western Express Highway, Santacruz East.