Mumbai News: Riding To Buy Crackers, 2 Mowed Down By Truck On WEH

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 48-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly mowing down two people who were travelling on a motorcycle.

The accused was identified as Jitendra Singh, a Mankhurd West resident who was driving the truck associated with Indian Oil.

Truck rams into motorcycle on WEH

According to the FIR, the fatal mishap took place on November 11 at around 5 pm when Shyam Tekale, 55, and his friend Dharmraj Kure, 53, set out from their Bandra homes to buy firecrackers. The speeding truck, bearing registration number MH 04 HD 6175, rammed into their motorcycle near the Agripada bus stop on the Western Express Highway, Santacruz East. While the truck's tyre ran over Kure's chest, Tekale, who was riding pillion, sustained a serious head injury. The passers-by informed the police who took them to VN Desai Hospital, but they succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint filed by Tekale's nephew, a case was registered against Singh under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence). He was later released on bail, said the police.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)