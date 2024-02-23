Mumbai: Sion Hospital Ward Boy Dead After Speeding Tempo Rams Into His Bike

Representative Photo

Mumbai, February 24: A 20-year-old man, who worked as a ward boy at the Sion Hospital, died in a road accident in the Kanjurmarg area on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, Sumit Yadav, is a resident of Tata Nagar in Bhandup East.

According to Sumit’s brother Roshan, 21, they were on their respective bikes, along with two of their friends, riding from their house towards Kanjurmarg railway station on Wednesday afternoon. When they reached the Veer Savarkar Road, near Datar Colony at Kanjurmarg East, a white colour tempo driving from the opposite side rammed into Sumit’s Pulsar Bajaj bike.

Tempo Driver Was Driving Rashly: Police

According to police, the tempo driver, yet to be identified, was speeding and driving rashly, hit Sumit’s bike and both Sumit and his friend Ritesh Ingle fell off the bike. While Ritesh fell on the opposite side, due to which he didn’t sustain any injuries, Sumit fell right before the tempo. Instead of stopping the tempo, the police said the driver ran over Sumit’s body, killing him on the spot.

The tempo driver fled the spot, while the others helped Sumit by taking him to hospital but he was declared dead before arrival by the hospital authorities. Roshan later approached the Kanjurmarg police and registered an FIR against the unknown tempo driver of MH05DK8423 for causing death due to negligence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police are currently looking for the driver.