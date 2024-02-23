 Mumbai: College Student Molested In Running Train, Accused Arrested
The girl had come from Aurangabad with her friends for a Mumbai tour, and the incident occurred as they were returning home.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 09:11 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai, February 23: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj railway police arrested a 19-year-old food distributor in a running train from Mumbai to Hyderabad for allegedly molesting a college student on Thursday.

According to the police, at 9.30pm, Devagiri Express departed from CSMT station. During the journey, a 19-year-old girl was standing near the door when a food distributor, Deepak Parte, 19, from Nanded, touched her inappropriately.

Girl Visited Mumbai For Tour:

She shouted, and her friends along with other passengers apprehended Parte. The accused was then handed over to Thane railway police at the next station. The girl had come from Aurangabad with her friends for a Mumbai tour, and the incident occurred as they were returning home.

A case was filed against Parte under section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at Thane railway police station and then transferred to CSMT railway police.

