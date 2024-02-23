Mumbai: BMC Nurse Pastes Adhesive Tape ON Newborn's Mouth, Claims It To Be Common Practice In NICUs | https://masandpas.com/

In a shocking incident reported in Bhandup in Mumbai, 3 BMC nurses were booked for allegedly pasting adhesive tapes to cover a new born baby's mouth in NICU of a hospital. What was even more shocking was, as per a report of Times Of India, when the mother questioned the nurses when she noticed a tape on her baby's mouth, the nurse lashed out at her and said that there was no need for ruckus and further said that it was a 'common practice in NICUs if babies wouldn't stop crying.

The report claimed that the mother of the baby identified as Priya Kamble and her family had to go through a lot of obstacles in a bid to get a complaint registered. The case dates back to May 20th 2023 when Priya had actually delivered the baby. She was discharged three days later and was told to come back in case of a problem. After the baby suffered some ailment, Priya admitted the baby to the hospital. The baby was being treated in NICU. On June 2nd, when Priya visited NICU to see the baby, which was one of his routine visits, she notice the tape and brought the whole matter to the notice of all. She claimed to have found rashes on the baby's body. Since then the family is reportedly trying to seek justice however, finally the police and the BMC took cognisance of the matter on February 22, after Priya's lawyer sought help form Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC).

Read Also Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Committee Finds No Medical Negligence in Baby Arm Amputation Case



Three days ago, another case of medical negligence was reported in New Delhi. A premature baby born in its sixth month was declared dead by doctors of Delhi's LNJP hospital, and the family was sent home with the newborn's body stuffed in a box. However, the incident became the shock of one's life when the family reached their home and found the little one breathing and moving inside the box. Noting that the kid is alive, they rushed to the hospital for care but were allegedly refused treatment.

The case of sheer negligence from the Delhi hospital stunned people after the family recorded the video of unboxing to show the baby alive.