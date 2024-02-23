Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Afghan National For Illegal Stay In India | File Photo

Unit 5 of Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested an Afghan citizen living illegally in India. The accused came to India in the year 2007 and used to give money to people at the rate of 10 percent interest.

According to the information received from Crime Branch, Unit 5 in-charge Ghanshyam Nair came to know that an Afghan man was living at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg. As soon as the information was received, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused.

Details of case

The real name of the accused is Habibula Prang (38) and lives in India with the name Zahir Khan. He came to India in 2007 and went back to Afghanistan in 2011. When Prang came to India in 2007, he made some Indian documents on it.

A police officer said that Prang had gone back to Afghanistan in 2011 and returned to India in 2017 on a tourist visa. Prang was staying as a paying guest in RAK Marg police limits. The Crime Branch searched there and seized his Afghan passport, identity card of being an Afghan citizen and vaccination certificate. PAN card and driving license in the name of Zahir Khan have been seized from the accused.

A crime branch official said that Prang had come on a tourist visa which had expired. He did not go back even after his visa expired.

The Crime Branch is finding out who gave the Indian documents to the accused Prang, who has been living in Mumbai for so many years, and during this time, it is investigating what else Prang said and went to in India apart from Mumbai.

Police have registered an FIR against Habibula under sections 465, 468, 471 of IPC, Indian Passport Act and Foreign Citizen Act and arrested him. Habibullah is a resident of Zuramat District of Afghanistan.