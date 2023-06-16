Mumbai News: Man Hammers Colleague To Death For Verbally Abusing His Mother, Arrested

Representative Image | FPJ

The DN Nagar police station had arrested an accused on June 12, it is alleged that the accused killed the victim as he allegedly verbally abused the mother of the accused. The matter came to light on June 2, when the complainant registered an FIR against the accused, according to the FIR, the accused and the deceased worked together and the deceased had allegedly verbally abused the mother of the accused.

In anger, the accused took an axe from the nearby area and hammered the deceased’s head and mouth, which amounted to his death. The police then came into action and identified the deceased as Balu Shinde (32) and the alleged accused was identified as Arjun Dhotre (26).

Police trace and arrest the accused from Jalgaon

According to the police, Dhotre had allegedly fled the crime scene and he had Shinde’s mobile phone with him and had kept his personal phone switched off after committing the crime. The police had got information from reliable sources that Dhotre would be in Jalgoan and hence they subsequently nabbed him from Jalgaon station.

A case has been registered against Arjun Dhotre under section 302 ( Punishment for Murder) of the IPC.

