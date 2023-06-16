 Mumbai News: Man Hammers Colleague To Death For Verbally Abusing His Mother, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Hammers Colleague To Death For Verbally Abusing His Mother, Arrested

Mumbai News: Man Hammers Colleague To Death For Verbally Abusing His Mother, Arrested

In anger, the accused took an axe from the nearby area and hammered the deceased’s head and mouth, which amounted to his death.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

The DN Nagar police station had arrested an accused on June 12, it is alleged that the accused killed the victim as he allegedly verbally abused the mother of the accused. The matter came to light on June 2, when the complainant registered an FIR against the accused, according to the FIR, the accused and the deceased worked together and the deceased had allegedly verbally abused the mother of the accused.  

In anger, the accused took an axe from the nearby area and hammered the deceased’s head and mouth, which amounted to his death. The police then came into action and identified the deceased as Balu Shinde (32) and the alleged accused was identified as Arjun Dhotre (26). 

Read Also
Mumbai News: Husband, Accomplice Held For Woman's Murder In Mumbra
article-image

Police trace and arrest the accused from Jalgaon

According to the police, Dhotre had allegedly fled the crime scene and he had Shinde’s mobile phone with him and had kept his personal phone switched off after committing the crime. The police had got information from reliable sources that Dhotre would be in Jalgoan and hence they subsequently nabbed him from Jalgaon station. 

A case has been registered against Arjun Dhotre under section 302 ( Punishment for Murder) of the IPC. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man Murders Parents With Pickaxe In Balaghat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man Hammers Colleague To Death For Verbally Abusing His Mother, Arrested

Mumbai News: Man Hammers Colleague To Death For Verbally Abusing His Mother, Arrested

Mumbai News: Senior Pointsman At Lower Parel Workshop Dies Due To Shunting Accident

Mumbai News: Senior Pointsman At Lower Parel Workshop Dies Due To Shunting Accident

Mumbai's Ambitious Coastal Road Is Finally Taking Shape; See Latest Pics

Mumbai's Ambitious Coastal Road Is Finally Taking Shape; See Latest Pics

Mumbai News: Women Commuters Of Central Railway's Harbour, Trans-harbour Corridors Express Concern...

Mumbai News: Women Commuters Of Central Railway's Harbour, Trans-harbour Corridors Express Concern...

Mysterious Disappearance Of ₹500 Notes Worth ₹88,032.5 Cr Raises Security Concerns For Indian...

Mysterious Disappearance Of ₹500 Notes Worth ₹88,032.5 Cr Raises Security Concerns For Indian...