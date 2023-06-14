Mumbai News: Husband, Accomplice Held For Woman's Murder In Mumbra

Picture for representation |

The Mumbra police have arrested two persons in the murder case involving a 26-year-old woman whose body was found at Retibunder in Mumbra in Thane district on May 27, 2023, a senior police officer from Mumbra said on Wednesday.

Ganesh Gawade, DCP, Zone-1, Thane said, "On May 27, the dead body of an unidentified woman was found tied in a sheet and wrapped with cello tape along the creek in the Retibundar area of Mumbra in Thane. Locals alerted the Mumbra police as the stench of the dead body began to spread. The police had seized the body of the woman and sent it for post-mortem. A case was registered at the Mumbra police station. While investigating the incident, as the police did not have any evidence, the senior police officers appointed three teams."

Three police teams were formed to nab accused

Gawade further added, "Police arrested the woman's husband from West Bengal. Investigation revealed that he murdered his wife as he doubted her character."

"Out of the three teams, one team investigated the missing person's complaints from all the surrounding police stations while the other team searched the CCTV around the incident site in which they spotted a suspicious looking tempo whose number was not visible. The team went to Andheri and after checking around 20 to 22 CCTVs in the direction of the tempo, zeroed in on one with registration number MH-02-FL-2903. During the investigation, the police came to know that the dead woman's name was Munni Nawab Sheikh and that she and Nawab Shaikh are husband and wife. Both were said to be missing since May 24. Further investigations revealed that the woman's husband, Nawab Sheikh, was absconding and had fled to West Bengal," police officials said.

Gawade said, "When the police ordered a team to be sent to Murshidabad, West Bengal to search for the husband of the victim, they found him hiding in different places by switching off his mobile phone to avoid being caught. Nawab Shaikh was arrested on June 7, by the Mumbra police with the help of West Bengal police after conducting a thorough investigation in two districts for eight days with the help of technical systems and close sources. After being interrogated, he confessed to his crime. He was then produced in the court of Bahirampur, Murshidabad, West Bengal and the court remanded him to police custody till June 17."

Suspicious husband

"The police team found another person along with Nawab Sheikh in the CCTV footage. The team has arrested Salman alias Rajjan Kullu Khan (20) from Versova in Andheri. Nawab Sheikh during questioning said that he suspected his wife's character, so he strangulated his wife with a rope, in which Salman held the woman's legs. Since Salman was found involved in the murder the police have arrested him. Further investigation is being conducted by Mumbra Police," informed Gawade.