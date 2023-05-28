Mumbai News: Man arrested for attacking on duty police officer

An externed criminal was arrested for allegedly attacking a police sub-inspector(PSI) attached with the Byculla police station. The accused was identified as Mehraj Khan alias Pindari. According to police, the incident occurred on May 21 when Pindari showed up at the police station for lodging a complaint against one Hamza Khan.

The feud between the accused and the police

He insisted on arresting the man at the instant, while the police personnel tried to explain to him the legal procedure which is to be followed before apprehending anybody. However, Mehraj remained adamant and threatened to hurt himself if the arrest wasn't made. While the cops were trying to explain Mehraj, he placed pieces of blade in his mouth, leaving the personnel at their wits' end. They immediately dialed PSI Balaji Govind Aasade, 36, and said Mehraj's behaviour has gone 'out of control' hence he should reach the police station at the earliest. By the time, the cop reached, the externed had started banging his head against the wall and threatened to end his life.

Situation under control

Without wasting a moment, Balaji and his peers caught hold of an injured Mehraj and took him to the JJ Hospital for treatment. The man then started abusing the cops and even pushed and kicked Balaji in his stomach as he tried to make him sit in a police vehicle. Even after reaching the hospital, the drama continued as he abused doctors and medical staff, said the police, adding that doctors removed three huge pieces of blades from Mehraj's mouth.

After treatment, Khan was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).