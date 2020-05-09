2 police officers, constable injured in chopper attack in South Mumbai

Mumbai: Two police officers and a constable were injured after a 27-year-old man attacked them with a chopper in south Mumbai early today, police said.

Karan Pradip Nayar, resident of Silver Oaks estate near Breach Candy, attacked the policemen who were on routine 'nakabandi' duty at 1.30 am, senior police inspector of Marine Drive police station Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

The policemen, all deployed at the Marine Drive police station, received injuries on their shoulders and hands and were taken to the state government-run JJ hospital, he said.